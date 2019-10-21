Fort Oglethorpe’s City Council has approved a rezoning request to accommodate an indoor jump park being planned for the old K-Mart location on Battlefield Parkway.
During the Oct. 14 City Council meeting, the board held a public hearing for property owned by Fort Oglethorpe Marketplace LLC, which asked for a C-2 special exception rezoning for the former K-Mart building located at 526 Battlefield Parkway.
One resident had a couple of questions about what all the change would entail. According to City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins, the change allows for special use at the property.
“It’s a request for them to rezone where the K-Mart was in that plaza to a special exception,” Payne-Simpkins explained. “The special exception in this case is for entertainment use. Entertainment uses are not allowed by right in this particular zoning district, so special exception is required, but the intent is to build an indoor jump park.”
The request received no opposition during the meeting, and the board unanimously approved it with 5-0 vote.
Cindy Ray, who introduced herself as agent for the property’s owner, said a lot of money has been invested in the facility already, and that the plan is to bring a great entertainment venue to the community.
“We appreciate once again your consideration in considering this request for Xtreme Air,” Ray said. “We do believe that we will bring forward wholesome family entertainment. Our tenant is investing over $1 million in the facility, and we’re investing about double that.”
Ray added that the new endeavor will also include improvements to the shopping center as a whole, with upgrades to the outdoor lighting and the parking lot.
According to the website for Xtreme Air Mega Park, locations offer indoor trampoline parks, inflatables, zip-lining, and the opportunity to book parties and events.
Ray didn't announce a planned opening date for the location, but the website is promoting it as opening in January 2020.
Remodeling work on the building is already under way with signage on the building's facade.