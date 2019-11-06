Two Chickamauga City Council incumbents, Lee Miller and Daymon Garrett, have been re-elected to the council.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, in a three-way race for two seats on the council, Miller received 263 votes (43%), Garrett 260 votes (42%), while challenger James Dale Powell received 92 votes (15%).
Miller is a State Farm insurance agent, Garrett is retired, and Powell, a former council member, is a vehicle processor.
Several candidates in other races ran unopposed.
Mayor Ray Crowder won his unchallenged bid for re-election, garnering 318 votes.
The Board of Education had three seats available. One of the seats was filled by appointment last year when school board member Billy Neal Ellis died. Insurance agent Cynthia Roberts was appointed to that seat and ran unopposed, receiving 302 votes. Two school board incumbents, Gary Parrish and David Askew, ran unopposed.
Also, voters said “yes” to Sunday alcohol sales, 242 (69%) to 111 (31%).
The city has 1,958 registered voters. Seventy-seven people voted early. There were three provisional voters.