Human skeletal remains were found in Walker County in a wooded area about 500 yards off the roadway, east of the 4000 block of South Highway 27, in LaFayette, Ga., by a man and his son while they were hunting Monday morning, Feb. 17, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
The remains are believed to be those of a Walker County man missing since September 30, 2019.
Robert “Robbie” Sisson III, 30, of LaFayette was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 1, 2019, by a friend. It was reported by a witness that Sisson left a residence in the 4000 block of South Highway 27 on Sept. 30 at dusk, walking in a southern direction toward the wood line.
It was also reported that Sisson was insulin-dependent and had left without his medication.
The remains have been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab by the coroner. The crime lab scientist will work to make a positive identification on the remains and will determine the manner and cause of death, according to the sheriff.