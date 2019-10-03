Healthy Foundations, the nonprofit group that was seeking a zoning change -- from agricultural to special use -- for a piece of Catoosa County property it was interested in as a location for a substance abuse rehabilitation center, withdrew its application on Sept. 19, before it even reached the zoning board hearing stage of the process.
“Some people think we did it because of the town hall meetings we held,” says Healthy Foundations co-founder DeLaine Hunter, “but that was not the case. A handful of people were upset at those meetings, but most people have been supportive.”
Hunter says the decision to withdraw the zoning request resulted from some confusion about a state law that would have dragged out the rezoning process. She said there was also a problem with an easement the group would need.
An applicable segment of Georgia code states that a substance abuse facility that is residential in nature must hold a public hearing and run a notice in the local newspaper at least six months before the rezoning issue is heard by the county Board of Commissioners. “We were unaware of that requirement,” says Hunter, “and had to decide if we should move forward from there and be at a standstill for six months or if we should use that time to take a closer look at all our options.”
Hunter says that Healthy Foundations is far more than a detox and rehab center. “We are a family restoration program, a program to help veterans, a workforce hub that will teach job skills. We’re looking at the possibility of splitting our programs up. We could start the restoration and job skills part of the program first. We could possibly have two different locations for Healthy Foundations. Our steering committee is considering all the options.”
Hunter says that in spite of the town hall meetings where the uproar became serious enough that Sheriff Gary Sisk had to intervene, some good came from the meetings, too. “At the second meeting, we had asked people to submit questions on index cards. We didn’t get to answer those questions at the meeting, but there were some good ones we’ll be answering on our web site. We also got some very encouraging cards saying people were praying for our success.”
In addition to the Healthy Foundations steering committee, Hunter says there is an advisory team working on developing programs the facility will offer, and a grass roots team working to inform the public and correct misconceptions.
Hunter says she is not yet sure what Healthy Foundations’ next step will be. “We have not ruled out the original piece of property. A lot of people want this to happen in Catoosa County. We have addiction problems just like everywhere else in the country. In the end, we’ll locate where God wants us to be. I feel Catoosa County is the right place and so do a lot of other people. We’re not just trying to get people off drugs -- we’re teaching them and helping them become productive citizens, reuniting them with their families and restoring families to healthy relationships. We’re working to make our community healthier socially, economically and spiritually.”