The Georgia Transparency Coalition was formed less than a year ago with the purpose, says its executive director Dean Kelley, formerly coordinator of the Walker County Tea Party, to operate, as “a nonpartisan watchdog group committed to foster transparency, accountability, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law.”
Joanne Leach, who is on the GTC executive committee and is secretary for the group, says, “People have called us radical, but there’s nothing radical about us. We present facts and let people decide for themselves.”
One of the key activities of GTC is hosting public meetings and events featuring elected officials, candidates for public office and community and business leaders. “Even if a candidate just attends a meeting,” says Leach, “we give them a few minutes to speak.”
GTC holds a regular meeting the third Thursday of each month and special events throughout the year. Some of the speakers at last year’s meetings included:
- Walker County Tax Commissioner Carolyn Walker discussing the county’s efforts to pay its debt to Erlanger Hospital.
- Northwest Georgia Republican Assembly members Denise Burns and Eddie Caldwell talking about TSPLOST (Transportation Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax).
- Former FBI special agent Derek Somerville speaking about the controversy surrounding accusations that Georgia House Speaker David Ralston used his position to delay court dates for his private law practice clients.
- Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield and Walker County Economic and Community Development Director Robert Wardlaw sharing an update on the refinancing of a $15 million bond inherited from the previous administration.
- Developer Duane Horton offering a progress report on construction in McLemore Cove.
- Dalton mayoral candidate (now mayor) David Pennington on the need for more transparency regarding economic development and tax practices.
- Alex Johnson, chairman of the Georgia Republican Assembly, with a report on the activities of his group.
- In October, GTC partnered with the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group to host a public forum, attended by over 100 people, featuring information and candidates for the new five-member Walker County Board of Commissioners, as well as candidates for state offices.
GTC kicked off 2020 with a standing-room-only meeting at Amigos Mexican Restaurant at Peerless Mill in Rossville. Speakers were economic and development consultant Elizabeth Wells, who heads up the Redev Worskshop program aimed at revitalizing Rossville, and Bobby Wilson, co-owner of Peerless Mill.
To learn more about GTC, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/2252535721705211.