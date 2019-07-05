The Georgia Department of Public Safety is reporting that during the holiday travel period between Tuesday, July 3, at 6 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday, July 4, there were a total of 118 people arrested in Georgia for driving under the influence.
In addition, the agency reports that as many as 131 traffic crashes were investigated during this period by state troopers, and they reported a total of 59 injuries resulted from the crashes.
Of the crashes, two were fatal and occurred in Brooks and Brantley counties.
A total of five fatal traffic deaths were reported within the 30-hour holiday period, the agency reports.
Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Chamblee PD, Cobb Co. PD, and Fulton Co. PD.