The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will hold a public information open house to discuss the proposed project to improve operation and reduce crashes on Cloud Springs Road (Ga. 146) in Catoosa County.
The open house event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Colonnade Civic Center, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.
County residents interested in learning more about the proposed project are encouraged to attend the meeting and express their thoughts and preferences.
“We would like to hear the viewpoints and preferences of all area residents,” says Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in White.
The proposed plans call for widening and improving Cloud Springs Road from Ga. 1 (U.S. 27) eastward to Lakeview Drive, a distance of about 2.2 miles.
The existing two-lane roadway will be reconstructed to provide turn lanes and sidewalks. A center-raised median with periodic breaks to allow for left turns is proposed to divide travel lanes from Fant Drive to Lakeview Drive. Roundabouts are proposed at Cross Street and Fant Drive intersections with Cloud Springs Road.
“The Georgia DOT strongly believes that since the proposed project is intended to serve the people of Catoosa County, the ideas and preferences of these people are important and can make a difference in our planning process,” Waldrop said in a press release. “This meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to review the proposed project, ask questions, and express their preferences.”
The open house will be informal and the public is invited to attend anytime between 4 and 7 p.m.
The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by calling Joseph Ciavarro at 678-721-5164.
Written statements will be accepted concerning this project until Tuesday, July 2, 2019, and can be submitted to:
Mr. Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator
Georgia Department of Transportation
Office of Environmental Services
600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor
Atlanta, Georgia 30308