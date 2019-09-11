A Catoosa County teen recently earned an important community award and some scholarship money to assist with some of her college expenses.
During the Aug. 26 City Council meeting, Public Works and Recreation director Jeff Long spoke about Kerrighan Ray’s continuous efforts in the community’s youth sports scene.
“Back in 2017 we lost one of our great volunteers of our Recreation Department in Tim Laney,” Long said. “At that time, our recreation board wanted to do something in his name, so we came up with this Tim Laney Award.”
Long explained that the second year of the award recognizes Ray, who has spent the past few years as one of the hardest-working individuals in the community.
“Last year we did one (award), and then this year we have another one, which is for all the hard work and dedication to youth sports in the community for 2019,” Long said. “This year, we’re giving it to a girl who through school, was always at the ball fields working concession stands and gates. She was at our new gymnasium and has given a lot not only through our recreation but through the school and the community.”
In addition to a plaque, Long presented Ray with a check to add to her college funding.
“The Recreation Association would like to give you a check to help you in your education needs. It’s for $100,” Long said.