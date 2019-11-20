Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jenny Simpkins, who will be leaving Dec. 3 to serve as assistant city manager in Lilburn, has said that her current position will be filled temporarily by Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Mike Helton, who was once Catoosa County manager.
Chief Helton, says Simpkins, has designated Capt. Keith Sewell of the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department to fill in as chief while Helton is serving as city manager.
Simpkins also says that a rumor circulating that the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department will be dissolved and their duties handed over to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department has no basis in truth. “Our police department will not change,” she says.