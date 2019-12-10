La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 40. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.