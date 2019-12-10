The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently introduced eight new employees that have begun work in various departments and issued a proclamation recognizing National Hospice Month.
During the Nov. 25 City Council meeting, Police Chief and Interim City Manager Mike Helton introduced three new police officers, while other department heads also introduced hires.
Public Works Director Jeff Long introduced two new employees with CDL licenses; Public Utilities Director Phil Parker introduced a new deputy director for his department, and Building and Zoning Director Rick Quarles announced a hire for his department. The city has also added a new member to its Parks and Recreation Department.
In addition to the new employees, city officials also read a proclamation recognizing National Hospice Month
“Hospice offers a special way of caring for terminally ill patients and their families enabling them to live comfortably and peacefully in their final days,” the proclamation from Mayor Earl Gray read. “Hospice supports and strengthens the entire community’s awareness of the benefits of hospice care.”
After the proclamation was issued, council member Jim Childs spoke about his personal experiences with hospice care and how important those efforts are in the community.
“Hospice as a whole does a great job,” Childs said. “For the last five months, they’ve been taking care of my mother at NHC (NHC HealthCare Fort Oglethorpe).
She was over there eight and a half years and NHC did a great job -- she was 93 and a half -- hospice came in and my hats off to them. I really really appreciate hospice.”