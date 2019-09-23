The city of Fort Oglethorpe has hired a director for its newly formed Parks and Recreation Department.
For years, the city has included the needs of its parks under the umbrella of the Public Works Department supervised by Jeff Long, but recently decided to make Parks and Recreation its own department.
“Thanks to the council’s vision and allocation of resources, we were able to set up a new department and it’s going to be the Department of Parks and Recreation,” City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins said during the Sept. 9 City Council meeting. “I want to thank all of the city staff who helped put together what this new department would look like and how it would function.”
Payne-Simpkins says her staff and members of the City Council sat in on interviews over the past couple of months before landing on former Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Simpson.
“We held two rounds of interviews -- first in July, and then we continued to receive applications, so we held a second round on Aug. 20,” Payne Simpkins said. “We interviewed a total of seven candidates. After our interviews, we came together and discussed who would be the best candidate, and we recommend hiring Chris Simpson as the director of Parks and Recreation.”
Payne-Simpkins said Simpson has been running a business since leaving local government, but that he’s excited to return.
“Mr. Simpson previously was the director of Parks and Recreation for Catoosa County for six years from 2009 to 2015. And then prior to that time, he was the athletics coordinator for Catoosa County from 1995 to 2009,” she explained. “Since 2015, he gained valuable experience owning and managing his own business.”
The board unanimously approved the hire with a 5-0 vote, and Payne-Simpkins said Simpson began his new position on Monday, Sept. 16.
“We are excited to fill this important spot in our organization and look forward to welcoming Mr. Simpson into our city,” Payne-Simpkins said.
The areas of Parks and Recreation have grown in the city over the past couple of years with the revitalization of the old gym on Second Street, the creation of Honor Park, and the pending opening of a dog park near City Hall.