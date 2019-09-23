The city of Fort Oglethorpe has finalized a sewer project that came in under budget and agreed to purchase a parcel of land for construction of a new pump station.
On Sept. 9, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker presented the City Council with a change order for a sewer project along Cobb Parkway that will be completed under budget.
“This is a change order for the sanitary sewer project we’ve contracted with Mays Construction to perform out on Cobb Parkway,” Parker said. “This is the one and only change order as the project is complete.”
Parker also informed the board that the department was able to save significant dollars on the project.
“This change order shows the final quantities of the project and reduces the contract price $20,896,” Parker said.
After the board unanimously approved the change order, Mayor Earl Gray thanked Parker for his diligent work, and council members jokingly appreciated the good news.
“Yay,” council member Jim Childs said with a laugh.
“Thank God for one that reduces,” council member Paula Stinnett added.
With one sewer project in the books, the board also approved the next step in another by agreeing to purchase a parcel of land for the next phase of its ongoing work along U.S. 41 near the Food City development near the state line.
“This is a request to purchase property for the pump station, which we will locate for the Highway 41 Phase IV sewer project,” Parker explained. “The pump station is critical to this project being able to be put in place simply because of the location where the sewer lines are – it has to be pumped. There aren’t any alternatives.”
The board unanimously approved the property purchase in the amount of $10,000.