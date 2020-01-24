The city of Fort Oglethorpe has taken another big step toward completing its ongoing sanitary sewer project along U.S. 41 by awarding the construction bid for project's third and fourth phases.
During the Jan. 13 City Council meeting, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker presented the board with his bid recommendation for the final two phases of the four-phase project that’s been underway over the past two years.
“In October of last year, we opened bids on this project, which would provide sewer from Food City up to Cloud Springs Road and from Cloud Springs Road to Interstate 75 with phases three and four,” Parker said.
Parker says his department received multiple bids that came in higher than expected, but that additional negotiations took place to reach a feasible cost in the city’s wheelhouse.
“We had three contractors bid: Talley Construction, Brown Brothers Construction, and TYBE Company," Parker said. "TYBE Company was the low bidder and at the time, the low bid for this project was a little over $3.8 million, which exceeded the available funds we have for this area."
After several meetings with the Newbern, Tenn.-based company, Parker says adjustments were made to the plans in order to get the cost down.
“Myself, Mr. (Mike) Helton (interim city manager), the engineers -- we met with each other and with the TYBE Company on different occasions for the last couple of months,” Parker said. “We’ve got this project down and removed about $1.4 million from the project by negotiating with them on materials, and we’ve reduced some of the line lengths, so we’re requesting approval in the amount of $2,444,316 to award this contract to TYBE Company for Highway 41 phase three and phase four of the sewer project.”
Before the vote was taken, Mayor Earl Gray asked what the negotiations and cost reduction means for the overall scheme of the project.
“Cutting it by $1.4 million, did it cut off anything from that original projected project?” Gray asked.
“No sir,” Parker replied. “We’re still meeting our goal of providing sewer service along the Highway 41 corridor and the Cloud Springs Road corridor," Parker said.
Parker explained that some of the changes included removing a couple of bores under the highway and removal of a segment of lines that were initially planned.
“We will be in a position at some point in time if the city chooses to expand off of Highway 41 into other areas -- we’ll be able to -- but, for right now, it was just too much project for the monies we have, so we just cut it back to pretty much the basic sewer lines,” Parker said.
Parker added that a lot of the project’s cost involves putting a pump station along Cloud Springs Road.
“The pump station is an expensive operation any time you do that,” Parker said. “We’ve made some changes, but I think it will meet our goal of providing sewer service along that corridor.”
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved the bid award with a 5-0 vote.
As far as a timeline for the completion of both phases, Parker said the project could be completed within the next six months.
“This is probably about 180 days. It’ll be about a six-month project,” Parker said. “It’ll take three or four months just to get the pump station because they have to be manufactured after they’re ordered.”