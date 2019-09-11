Fort Oglethorpe officials recently awarded an engineering bid for planned water main work along Battlefield Parkway and approved funding for its annual road resurfacing project.
During the Aug. 26 City Council meeting, Public Utilities director Phil Parker explained the pending water main project and discussed how it will complement the revitalization of the Lafayette Road corridor.
“This is a request for engineering services to provide engineering design permitting to rehabilitate or replace the water main on Battlefield Parkway from Lafayette Road to Fant Drive,” Parker said. “We’ve contacted all three engineers that we have under general services agreement, and all three came out. We walked the project with each one of them.”
Of the three firms, Parker said only two provided a proposals, with one being significantly lower than the other.
“The proposal from CTI Engineering is for $36,500, and that number can be reduced by $10,700 if that’s who we’ll be recommending the award to because they are lower. But if we can connect the Battlefield Parkway water main with the Lafayette Road water man, we can reduce the engineering cost by that amount of $10,700,” Parker explained.
Parker revealed that the second bid was in the $76,000 range.
“There was a significant difference, so we recommend awarding the engineering to CTI, and if we can link it to Lafayette Road, we can reduce that number to $25,800,” Parker said.
The city’s long-planned Lafayette Road project is set to go out to bid later this year, and Parker says both projects could be bit out at the same time after the Battlefield Parkway engineering is completed.
In addition to the water main project, the board also approved matching grant funds for its annual Local Maintenance Improvement Grant, which will be used to resurface Forrest Road.
Public Works and Recreation director Jeff Long explained that the city will only be on the hook for 30 percent of the cost.
“We put out for bids and received one for annual resurfacing for our LMIG (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant) funding, which is a 70/30 project,” Long said.
“We receive 70-percent from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) annually, and then 30-percent will be our match.
Long explained that the work will include milling, asphalt topping, and striping.
“We will go over a little bit to get everything on this, but this will be for Forrest Road and it will go from Lafayette Road all the way to the boundaries of the Battlefield going out toward the park,” Long said. “We’re estimating this will run around $160,000 total, and part of the funding from GDOT will be $103,783.33 for their portion, and our portion will be $56,216.67.”
The board unanimously approved both projects by a 5-0 vote.