The city of Fort Oglethorpe has closed out two big projects and managed to save more than $130,000 in the process.
During the final City Council meeting of the year on Dec. 9, the board approved two change orders -- one for its sanitary sewer project and the other for the round-a-bout being constructed at Mack Smith and Steele roads.
Although the round-a-bout project went up a little with its respective contract adjustment, the change order for the sewer project helped the city save a significant amount of money.
According to Public Utilities Director Phil Parker, the sewer project saved more than $180,000 with the final changes.
“This is the final change order for the sanitary sewer rehab project that has been completed,” Parker said. “It is a reduction in the contract price. The contract will be reduced by $182,600.97 and the project will be closed. The only thing we will owe the contractor is retainage, which we will hold until we get all of the sign-offs that everybody has been paid and all the vendors have been taken care of.”
That kind of deduction in the overall cost was much appreciated by the board.
“Good job,” council member Jim Childs said.
As far as the round-a-bout goes, Public Works Director Jeff Long said the finality of that project resulted in a higher cost than expected.
“My news isn’t as good mayor (as Parker’s), I am requesting a final change order that will be for the traffic circle there at Mack Smith Road and Steele Road,” Long said. “The final request of change order is $50,855.50. This will make the project’s total cost $554,417.17. This will be the total amount that will close out this project.”
Long says a lot of the added cost had to do with additional soil sampling that had to be done during the course of construction.
“This was from when our consultant did some testing on the soils. They had to take out some more and get some quality samples to make sure the road will hold up and withstand the traffic,” Long said.
Long added that there were also some transitional adjustments in the change order related to the island in the center of the round-a-bout, as well extra concrete and asphalt work.
Between the two change orders, the city will save a combined $131,745.47 of the initial contract cost of the two projects.