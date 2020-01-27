The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently approved the contract for its annual city audit and announced a change on when it will pick up brush and bulk items from residents.
During the Jan. 13 City Council meeting, Interim City Manager Mike Helton explained the city’s annual audit regarding the finances for 2019.
“The city of course has its financial practices reviewed by a professional audit firm,” Helton said. “That firm for a number of years has been Johnson Hickey & Murchison. Staff does recommend that that firm be allowed to conduct our audit again involving 2019 financial practices of the city.”
Helton explained that the agreement is a pretty standard contract, and that the cost will be the same as it was in 2019 for the 2018 audit.
“They did not increase the amount this year, it’s the same as last year, and that is not to exceed the amount of $21,600,” Helton said. “Those funds are budgeted for yearly in your budget.”
The council unanimously approved the agreement. Afterwards, Helton also spoke about changes made to the city’s brush and bulk trash pick-up schedule.
“A number of citizens, approximately 1,800 households, were notified in late December with a notice in the mail,” Helton said. “A good number of citizens saw it and have been calling in asking for clarification. We wanted to make sure that citizens knew that some dates have changed when it comes to their trash and brush -- not necessarily their household garbage can trash, but the other items that you would pick up on the side of the road, the larger items.”
Helton said all the new information has been placed on the city’s website, and that calendars have been drafted to let the public know when pick-up will happen for each street in the city.
According to the schedule, the pick-up for brush and bulk items will run once every other week on a rotating basis.
The notice also identifies items that will not be picked up via the service, such as: tree limbs over five feet in length or four inches in diameter, stumps, chemicals, paint, items in liquid form, tires, batteries, box springs, mattresses, roofing shingles, building rubbish, and refrigerators or freezers with compressors on them.
Helton said the details of the change and the calendar schedules are also on the website at fortogov.com under services.
“Just so people are aware -- the changes are there on the website if you want to look,” Helton said.