The city of Fort Oglethorpe has approved an amendment to the engineering contract for its planned walking trail project along West Chickamauga Creek.
During the Jan. 13 City Council meeting, Public Works Director Jeff Long explained the amendment and the project, which has been in the works for almost four years.
“This request is for the engineering services for CTI Engineers for amendment number three of the original agreement from March 28, 2016,” Long said. “This will not exceed $10,000.
"With this amendment, we’re working on a GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) grant on the walking trail. It’s getting close to the final stages and the projected bid is now June of this year. Believe it or not, we’re getting there.”
Long said that since the project hasn’t progressed as originally planned, the amendment will include NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) assessment reevaluation required by GDOT, as well as additional planned revisions. The NEPA assessments are required for federal-aid projects.
Long added that cost was a factor in the project stalling over the past couple of years.
“Part of this design was along Frank Lane for a pedestrian bridge that was outside the GDOT range,” Long said. “We cut out the original one that was in the GDOT right-of-way due to the cost of design and all – it was going to cost several hundred thousand dollars to do that, so we pulled it out and we’re going to detour around out of the right-of-way.”
Though he didn’t disclose an estimated cost for the total project, Long did say funding for the project will come out of the 2019 Catoosa County SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).
Before a vote was taken, Councilman Derek Rogers asked Long give a little more information on the plan for the project to better educate the public.
“For those interested, could you just explain where that goes,” Rogers asked.
“Yes, it’ll start here at South Cedar Lane, go across the school properties, and then down to Frank Lane,” Long said. “It’ll cut up – we’re working with the property owners there about getting it just off the right-of-way. It will tie into the walking trail that goes around O’Charley’s and toward Panera Bread there along the creek and the canoe launches.”
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the engineering amendment by way of a 5-0 vote.
Afterwards the vote, Mayor Earl Gray said he’s pleased to see the project finally headed toward fruition.
“It’s been four years in the making, it’s time to get it done,” Gray said.