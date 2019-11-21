A former Walker County detention officer will assert his claim that he acted in self defense in the 2017 fatal shooting of his son when he appears Dec. 12 at an immunity hearing.
Patrick Ray Wooten, 59, shot his son, Patrick Lance Wooten, known as Lance, in May 2017 following a history of arrests for simple battery under family violence.
The judge at the immunity hearing in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit will decide whether Wooten acted in self defense or should stand trial.
Sheriff Steve Wilson, at the time of the shooting, said Wooten had worked as a Walker County detention officer for about seven years. Prior to his employment at the jail, Wooten worked for the Chickamauga and Rossville police departments, was a deputy at one time with the Walker County Sheriff's Department and was one the EMS directors for Hutcheson Medical Center in Fort Oglethorpe.
On May 6, 2017, authorities responded to 1009 Hood Ave., Chickamauga, following a 911 call that a person had been shot in the chest at the residence. Father and son lived at the residence.
Lance Wooten, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His father was charged with one count of malice murder and was fired from his position with the Walker County Sheriff's Department, per department policy.