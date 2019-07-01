DeWayne Brown, commander of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force sent out a press release regarding two arrests and the confiscation of drugs, money, and a weapon on Friday during a Rossville drug bust completed in conjunction with the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, July 1 Brown told us just what the monetary street value of each of these drugs would have been if sold. But, a little math lesson first.
According to Brown, the nine pounds of methamphetamine confiscated during the drug bust equates to approximately 4,082 grams confiscated overall (because each pound of meth contains 453.59 grams of the drug).
Meth is often sold to individual users in what is known as an 8-ball, which is a package containing 3.2 grams of the drug (approximately one-eighth of an ounce). That 3.2 gram buy will cost the individual as much as $150.
Thus, if eight 8-balls were purchased the illegal buy would total one ounce in size yet cost $1,000.
However, Commander Brown and those who participated in the Rossville drug bust recently confiscated as many as 1,275 8-balls of meth, not just eight of them.
1,275 8-balls of meth has a total street value altogether of $191,343 and could have adversely impacted 1,275 individual buyers.
Commander Brown also said that crystal meth is getting more readily available now in this area.
"It is just so much easier to get the crystal meth now because it is coming out of Mexico. And, it is less expensive. They ship it here in liquid form and then a conversion lab turns it into the end product that is sold," Brown said.
While metro Atlanta serves as the main conversion lab location for those in the drug trade, LaFayette had such a conversion lab in operation itself in August of 2018, but it has since been dismantled by law enforcement thanks to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and its fellow law enforcement agency, the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
Heroin
The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force commander said that there is a "huge increase in heroin right now, too, due to the pills being harder to get."
According to Brown, the crack-down on doctors who were writing unwarranted prescriptions coupled with the greater oversight and monitoring programs for pill purchases has served to diminish pill availability.
That, therefore, is driving up demand for other forms of heroin to purchase for illegal use, like the pure heroin confiscated on Friday in the Rossville drug bust.
Pure heroin is heroin not cut with any other product, such as fentanyl. Fentanyl-laced heroin and other synthetic opioids has been blamed for more than 28,000 overdose deaths just in the year 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. But commander Brown said the Rossville bust did not include confiscation of any fentanyl-laced heroin.
Like meth, heroin is not cheap. In fact, a person can expect to pay $150 for 3.2 grams of meth, but the same person would have to pay $200 per one gram of heroin.
In Rossville's Friday, June 28 drug bust, the drug task force and sheriff's office deputies confiscated a total of 226.8 grams of heroin.
That was eight ounces of another deadly drug taken off the market for street sale.
Just one ounce of heroin is equal to 28.35 grams. Thus, the eight ounces confiscated by the drug task force on Friday totaled 226.8 grams that have a street value of approximately $48,000.
Shrooms
In addition to the meth and heroin removed by Walker County's Sheriff's Office during the drug bust conducted with the task force, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit drug agency also removed 24 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms).
One ounce of these "shrooms," as they are called, cost as much as $200.
Thus, these drugs, which commander Brown says are more psychedelic in nature (causing thought, vision, and auditory changes due to serotonin impact) are mostly sold in ounce quantities and produce LSD-type affects.
Total drug street value for bust
Almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of meth, heroin and shrooms were confiscated from the 819 Park City Road, Rossville location during the June 28 drug bust.
However, Commander Brown says that meth, heroin and other drugs continue to be a threat to the community. But the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force -- in cooperation with the Walker County Sheriff's Office, continues to make the dismantling of conversion labs and the arrest of drug dealers and manufacturers (and confiscation of illegal drugs) their number one priority.
You can help them by contacting them if you know of someone who is manufacturing or selling drugs in your neighborhood. Phone (706) 638-5570 to report drug crime to the task force.