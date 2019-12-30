Since flunking its financial report card four years ago, Walker County has improved its grade.
Credit analysts, in 2015, gave the county a “junk” credit rating, meaning the county was deemed a bad credit risk and paid higher rates and fees when borrowing money, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said.
“The financial audit is a report card of how your community is doing,” he said.
The audit didn’t lie; the county’s financial situation was dire, he explained.
In August, Whitfield received a letter notifying the county that Moody’s Investors Service, or Moody’s, had upgraded its credit rating to “A1.” Copies of that letter were attached to the commissioner’s three-page progress report on the county’s departments and finances, both of which were mailed with 2019 property tax bills.
The credit rating letter also commended the county’s efforts to dig itself out of a $7.5 million general fund deficit in less than three years.
In other words, the county’s checking account had been overdrawn by that amount, forcing the county to borrow $8 million from The Bank of LaFayette to make payroll immediately after Whitfield assumed office, he said.
The county repaid that loan in December 2017.
Through increased efficiency of operations, raising property taxes and changes in landfill charges, the county began to pay down its debts.
Cutting 24 staff positions alone has saved the county $2.4 million, he said.
Ahead of Walker County’s transition to a board of commissioners form of government next year, the county has paid down $30 million, or 43 percent, of its debt.
“It’s all in our march to get the county out of debt,” Whitfield said.
The county, in 2017, was $70 million in the red, which included liens against Mountain Cove Farms Resort and several other county properties to finance revenue bonds that had helped fund the county’s operations, he said.
“We got to the point as a county that we could not sustain that debt,” he said.
Whitfield said the county has also repaid the majority of the bonds in place when he took office, so that it now owns all of its buildings and properties free and clear, including Mountain Cove Farms.
He refinanced a 2015 bond, cutting the interest rate from 5.2% to 2.64% and shortening the term of the loan, thereby saving $3.9 million over bond’s lifespan.
Purchasing facilities
The county’s slide into debt began in the last millennium after former Commissioner Bebe Heiskell inherited $11 million in debt when she took office in 2001, Whitfield said.
Longtime Commissioner Roy Parrish had used some of those funds to build the Department of Family and Children Services building and to buy some fire trucks, he explained.
Whitfield characterized the $11-million debt as “very manageable.”
He questioned what the county had to show for the additional $59 million incurred over the next 16 years because buildings are dated and need maintenance, much of the equipment is used or worn out, and the two for-profit enterprises the county operates — Mountain Cove Farms Resort and the landfill — combined were losing $1 million annually.
In 2015, the county entered into a 42-month agreement to purchase the former Stearns Bank building in Rock Spring to move the tax assessor, tax commissioner, planning, zoning, code enforcement and county police offices from the former Kitchens Clinic in LaFayette, which needed renovations and mold remediation. Even if renovated, those offices would have had insufficient space after the state ordered the assessor’s office to increase its staffing levels.
The lease-purchase’s balloon payment on the former bank building came due in January 2019, when the bank told the county to either pay the remaining $833,000 on the loan or vacate the building, he said.
The county renegotiated the balloon because the FDIC considered the loan to be a “bad loan” on the bank’s books. The county was allowed to break the balance owed into two installments: $390,000 paid in April and $283,000 paid in November.
Between principal and interest, the county paid approximately $953,000 for the building.
“We own that building now free and clear,” Whitfield said.
In 2008 county and state had partnered to purchase and preserve property in McLemore’s Cove. The state bought nearly 2,000 acres to set aside for permanent conservation while the county purchased the 285-acre Mountain Cove Farms, including stables, cabins, barn and a Civil War-era house, for $2.2 million to serve as a resort and wedding business.
Bailing out Hutcheson
In 2015, the resort property was used as collateral for a $15.2 million bond, repayable over 20 years, to help the county pay off a $10 million tax anticipation note. The Walker County Development Authority issued bonds, using as collateral the county-owned civic center, agricultural center, two industrial parks and Mountain Cove Farms.
Proceeds from the bonds were also used to repay a line of credit issued to Hutcheson Medical Center, later part of Erlanger Health System, as well as fund infrastructure work at the Walker County Industrial Park and other county projects.{div} {div}The line of credit was in addition to a $20 million loan guarantee made by Catoosa and Walker County officials to Erlanger in 2011 to keep the Fort Oglethorpe hospital open.
The Public Health Facilities fee, which was created to repay Erlanger, was eliminated on property tax bills this year. Whitfield said he negotiated a payment plan between the county and Erlanger that would incur no interest, court costs or legal fees.
Charting a new fiscal future
The county also cut the millage (property tax) rate for residents in unincorporated areas by 0.16%, at 9.822 mills, and by 0.28%, to 13.293 mills, for city residents.
Whitfield is pleased that the county did not require a tax anticipation loan for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019. Governments secure these kinds of loans when they experience a revenue shortfall before the next year’s property tax payments start.
“Tax anticipation notes are pay-day lending for government,” Whitfield said, adding that the interest the county paid on one of these loans would purchase five sheriff’s cars.
As another cost-cutting measure, the county now purchases vehicles outright, rather than by lease-purchase.
Whitfield has made public safety and protecting the citizens a top priority, so he has emphasized investing in the sheriff’s department, 911 and fire and rescue; the sheriff’s department received roughly $766,000 more this year.
Mountain Cove Farms is closer to its break-even point to operate, he said.
He noted that the facility lost $70,000 in fiscal 2018, a fraction of its losses for preceding years. The number of nights booked annually continues to climb.
He is proud that the number of nights booked has climbed dramatically from 162 nights in 2016 to 908 nights in 2018. The facility had exceeded 1,000 total nights booked by the end of November 2019, and it has become a destination for weddings, festivals and events.
Now the county is better positioned to seek proposals from private investors to manage the facility or possibly to purchase it. The county will weigh these options in early 2020.
“Our goal would be that all existing contracts for 2020 be honored by those responding to the RFP (request for proposal),” Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge said.