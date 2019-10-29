Walker County is overhauling its emergency management technology system.
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, during the Oct. 24 regular Walker County commissioner's meeting, signed a $101,390 agreement with Tyler Technologies to upgrade the system.
Whitfield said shortly after he took office, Curtis Creekmur, deputy director of E-911/emergency management, sounded the alarm that the county's system needed major upgrades to keep pace with changing technology.
"We are behind in some of the modules" that help the county's emergency management technology communicate with that of surrounding counties, Creekmur explained.
Dade and Walker both use Tyler's E-911 system and coordinate with each other; if a natural disaster knocked out one county's system, the other could pick up the operations as backup, the commissioner stated.
Dade is also upgrading its system so that the two counties will continue to have synergy in their operations, he said.
Thirty computer servers comprise the system, which tracks a call from its receipt at 911, follows it to dispatch to a deputy's laptop and then tracks it throughout the system as the call is answered, he said. The software also works with fire and EMS vehicles and wreckers.
Upgrades will include "be on the lookout" notifications (or BOLOs), vehicle location and routing, and interfacing for E-911, paging and the Georgia/National Crime Information Center, as well as law the law enforcement records management data software.
Software platforms have changed a lot since the current Tyler system was implemented in 2008, Creekmur said, adding that the technology purchase will also include training on the new system.
In other business
Whitfield signed a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Association, or GEMA/Homeland Security, that allows the county to apply for reimbursements and grants electronically via an online portal.
The new application process will expedite the application process for state and federal funds, Creekmur said.
Historically the county has applied for funds by submitting paper applications, he said.
The county has applied for about 15 different grants over the last 28 years, he said.