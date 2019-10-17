A Ringgold coffee shop plans to open its second location in LaFayette.
Denni Thomas, who co-owns Caffeine Addicts in Ringgold with Christopher Capehart, said the pair will open a shop in the LaFayette library, in the space formerly occupied by Hatter's Coffee & Tea.
“We really love LaFayette,” Thomas said. “The people there are great.”
The shop's coffee selections will include espresso, latte and iced coffee. The menu will also include pastries, which will be made at the shop's Ringgold location, and pimento cheese and homemade chicken salad sandwiches, she said.
The shop will be open during the library's operating hours, and the owners are evaluating whether to be open additional hours, she said.
Thomas said the new business purchased Hatter's equipment and is in the process of painting and redecorating with a target opening date of Thursday, Nov. 7.
Thomas and Capehart saw the need for a coffee shop in LaFayette after Cherokee Regional Library System Director Lecia Eubanks contacted her, she said.
Caffeine Addicts first location is at 7819 Nashville St., Ringgold. The business opened in 2007.