The Chickamauga school board met Monday, Dec. 9, to honor Janet Landers, who has served on the board for 15 years.
Georgia School Board Association had a conference that recognizes board members who serve a long time on the board.
Landers was presented with a pin by Chickamauga Board of Education chairman D.A. Jewell.
“We probably have some of the longest-serving board members over the years of many boards,” Schools Superintendent Melody Day said.
Jewell has been on the board for 27 years, while vice chairman Grant Parrish has served on the board for 36 years.
“We have a good board. They are required to do a lot. These are elected officials but they volunteer and they do not receive any pay,” Day said.