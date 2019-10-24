The Chickamauga Planning Commission met on Thursday, Oct. 17, to consider zoning for Tennessee Valley Credit Union.
The Planning Commission also examined the bank’s choice of exterior materials for the bank.
Tennessee Valley Credit Union would potentially be located across from the Food Lion in Chickamauga at the curve in front of Covenant Life Church. The location was approved for recommendation and will go before the City Council for final approval or rejection.
Pat Neuhoff, of Neuhoff-Taylor Architects, approached the Planning Commission with examples of a metal-and-wood combination exterior for the bank. Planning Commission members Harry Kythas and Jeff McDaniel voted against the exterior design. After the rejection, a stone-and-brick siding was presented as an alternative. This was approved and will go before the council on Monday, Nov. 4, for final approval or rejection.