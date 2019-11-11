Wendy’s and the Tennessee Valley Credit Union will begin construction in Chickamauga following approval by the City council.
The council, on Nov. 4, approved zoning for the properties.
“I’m excited about these projects" council member Lee Miller said. "They both add value to our town, for our citizens, visitors and business owners."
The council approved the Wendy’s in unanimous agreement, following the zoning recommendation by the Planning Commission on Oct.17.
The Wendy’s restaurant will be at 12706 U.S. 27, across from McDonald's and will be part of a 12,000-square-foot retail complex with three available spaces for possible future businesses.
Tennessee Valley Credit Union’s zoning was approved; the building will be in the curve on U.S. 27 across from the Food Lion and in front of Covenant Life Church.
The Planning Commission rejected the initial bank design with a metal-and-wood exterior before approving an alternative design featuring stone and brick siding.
The exterior was given final approval by the council in that it was deemed to be consistent with the exterior buildings of the historic district.
Mary Catherine O'Bryant is a reporter for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and the Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.