La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds WSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.