Investigators have determined that 8-year-old Bentley Carter Robbins, whose body was found Oct. 3 in the woods near his residence at 147 Old Grand Center Road in Chickamauga, died because of internal bleeding on his brain after he fell and struck his head on a rock.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, GBI special agent Steve Rogers Jr. and Joe Montgomery, GBI special agent in charge, reported the findings of the investigation and autopsy results Jan. 3 in a news conference at the sheriff's office. Robbins died from a sub-dermal hemorrhage on his brain; the pressure from bleeding inside his skull caused his bruised brain to shut down.
Wilson said law enforcement serves as the voice for children and elderly adults who cannot speak for themselves.
"It's our obligation to seek the truth and to find the truth as best we can," he said, adding that he believes this investigation has done so.
Montgomery said the autopsy found that Robbins died from blunt force trauma, manner of death undetermined.
Investigators do not feel charges are warranted, and there are no charges in the case currently. The autopsy results bolstered their investigative finds that his death did not result from foul play.
Investigators described his injury as inconsistent with abuse and as more severe than a concussion.
The investigative findings and autopsy report will be forwarded to the district attorney's office to determine on whether to file any charges.
Timeline
According to investigators:
On Sept. 30 or, or more likely, Oct. 1, Robbins fell as he played in his yard. He struck his head on a rock.
On Oct. 2 he was treated at home for the injuries and at Chattanooga Valley Elementary School, where he was in the second grade. He had superficial wounds consistent with the fall as he described it to the school nurse and to others.
Later on the afternoon of Oct. 2, his mother took him to the hospital for examination. He seemed to feel better, so she took him home.
Other children at school and in his home were ill with flu-like symptoms around the same time, so when Robbins complained of similar symptoms, no one realized he had been seriously injured when he fell.
His symptoms effectively masked the brain bleed. A CT scan or MRI would have been required to detect the brain injury.
About 8-8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, Robbins went back to the school nurse's office. He was nauseous, vomited and became violently ill.
His mother's boyfriend picked him up from school about 10:10 a.m. and took him home.
Robbins told his mother he got sick from drinking too much chocolate milk.
He seemed to feel better.
Later in the day, his mother left the house and thought he would remain with a caregiver; subsequently, the caregiver left the house and thought the boy had gone with his mother. Robbins was playing outside without adult supervision.
When the boy's mother and her boyfriend returned to the house about 8 p.m., they found him unresponsive near the residence. Another adult called 9-1-1.
The deputy who responded to the scene checked his vitals and determined that Robbins had died. Investigators would later conclude that Robbins had lain down and succumbed to his injuries, passing peacefully.
Upon discovering his body, investigators, following state Child Fatality Review protocols for investigating the death of a child 16 or under, immediately treated the area as a crime scene. The child death review process also involved the GBI, district attorney's office, coroner and Department of Family and Children Services.
Investigators interviewed adults and children connected to the deceased child, the GBI Crime Lab Mobile Unit worked the scene and processed evidence collected, and the boy's body was sent for autopsy to the GBI's crime lab in Decatur.
Wilson said investigators shared the result of the autopsy and their investigative findings with the victim's mother and grandmother before the news conference.
The victim's mother and grandmother were relieved the child's death had not been caused another person, Rogers said.
Montgomery explained that the autopsy took a few weeks longer than anticipated because investigators wanted to make sure the child had not died by someone else's hand.