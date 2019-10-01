Only six counties out of the 159 in Georgia will use the state’s new voting machines for the 2019 election.
Not only was Catoosa County chosen as one of those six, on Monday, Sept. 30, it became the first to unveil the machines in a public demonstration.
On hand for the demonstration at Freedom Center in Ringgold was a crowd of elected officials, candidates for office, involved citizens and representatives from the state elections office.
Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore introduced Georgia State Elections Director Chris Harvey, who said that Catoosa seemed the perfect place for the public introduction. “Tonya,” he said, “does one heck of a job.”
Harvey went on to talk about the exemplary work Moore and her staff do, about their attention to detail, their integrity and about the overall friendliness of Catoosa that makes him want to abandon Atlanta and move here.
Moore, Harvey, and Catoosa Elections official Rebekah Cason shared the background of the new voting system, took questions from the audience, gave a live demonstration of voting, then let audience members practice for themselves.
Here are some takeaways from the public demonstration and tryout:
- Catoosa, Carroll, Bartow, Paulding, Decatur and Lowndes counties were chosen to use the new voting machines for the 2019 elections.
- The rest of the state will have the new voting machines by March 2020, in time for 2020 elections.
- There will be 30,000 new voting machines across the state.
- When citizens show up to vote, they will place their picture ID (example: driver’s license) on a small screen monitored by poll workers, confirm the information on the screen and sign their name on the screen. They will then be given a card to insert in their voting machine to activate their ballot.
- Poll workers will be prepared to deal with ID that cannot be scanned (e.g., Passport).
- Each voting machine consists of a tablet-style screen and a printer. Voters will make their selections on a touch screen, much like they have for years. A printer will produce a paper copy of the ballot. The voter will take that printed ballot and place it into a scanner that will record the votes and keep the ballot.
- Catoosa County will have 187 tablet screens, 187 printers and 19 scanners.
- Tonya Moore says she has ordered 50,000 sheets of the cardstock paper used in the machines.
- The total cost for the new voting system in Georgia has been $150,000,000.
- No part of any machine involved in voting is or will be connected to the internet.
- Many opportunities are built into the system to remind and allow voters to check and change their votes, including checking over their paper ballot, having it cancelled and getting a new ballot if they change their mind before placing their ballot in the scanner.
- Once a paper ballot is inserted into the scanner, the vote is final.
- A variety of accommodations are available for those who might have trouble seeing or otherwise using voting machines.
- Poll workers are being trained to help voters at every step of the process.
- The recording of ballots will be audited every two hours during the election to make sure numbers of ballots cast and recorded are consistent.
- Voters may not take pictures of the voting machines (pictures were allowed for the public introduction because no actual voting was taking place; the ballots were mock ballots).
- Absentee ballots will be entered into a scanner by election officials.
- A trailer containing six voting machines is making a tour of the state, setting up at public events, to demonstrate how the new machines work.
Catoosa Elections is currently taking a voting machine to public meetings and events to demonstrate how it works. “We’re going to civic groups, seniors groups, on TV, to the Fall Festival and to the Chamber’s Business Expo, among other places,” said Moore.
Moore said her staff has been working diligently to answer people’s questions and train poll workers. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without the excellent staff I have,” she told the audience.