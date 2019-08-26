Catoosa County officials have signed off on the purchase of new paving machinery that’ll help the Public Works Department fix road issues in a better, more efficient fashion.
During the Aug. 20 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown presented a purchase recommendation to the board for the trade-in of the county’s current paver and purchase of a newer used one.
“The Public Works Department currently has a need for an asphalt paver,” Brown said. “The paver will be utilized throughout the year performing minor repairs of resurfacing projects around the county.
Brown explained that he was able to find a great deal on a paver in Lake City, Ga., south of Atlanta.
“Reynolds Warren Equipment Company in Lake City, Ga., currently has a 2013 paver with approximately 500 hours on it,” Brown said. “The price of the paver is $140,000, plus there’s a $3,850 one-year, full-machine warranty, minus the $22,000 that they’ll give us for our old paver – so, the total cost of the trade-in would be $121,850.
Brown explained that with small road projects popping up around the county regularly, the paver will go a long way in helping to get those issues remedied quickly.
“We can respond quickly by having that. We’re getting ready to do some patching, and we can fix some bad places with this,” Brown said.
The board unanimously approved the purchase 5-0 and said the purchase will be made with 2014 SPLOST (Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax) funds.
After the vote, Commissioner Charlie Stephens thanked Brown for doing his due diligence in finding a paver for a discounted price.
“I appreciate you looking for used equipment and trying to save money for us,” Stephens said.