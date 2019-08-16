The Catoosa County Fire Department will soon have a new vehicle in its fleet after county commissioners approved the purchase of a discounted fire engine during their Aug. 6 meeting.
During the meeting, Fire Chief Randy Camp explained that his staff has come across a well-priced truck the department could really use.
“We ran across a really good deal,” Camp said. “It’s a demo model that they use to show other departments what the truck would look like, so they offered a pretty good price on it. The truck has been priced at 358,600 and it’s from Triton Emergency Vehicles. The apparatus sells normally for $409,000.”
Camp explained that the truck has approximately 4600 miles on it, a 1500 gallon-per-minute pump, a 500-gallon booster tank, and a stainless steel body.
“The stainless steel body makes it worth even a little more -- most of the trucks are aluminum or galvanized steel,” Camp said. “The stainless steel definitely has longer longevity to it.”
The new engine will be used to replace Engine 1, which currently has 101,000 miles on it.
Camp explained that in addition to the miles on a vehicle, he and staff also consider the number of hours the vehicles are used in the field.
“What we really look at in the fire service is the hours,” Camp said. “A lot of times the apparatus responds and just sits there and pumps, or it’s on a call or wreck for a couple of hours. Ours has 7,069, which if you calculate on a diesel engine times 60 -- that motor has the equivalent of having 424,000 miles on it.”
Camp added that the older engine would be used for training so to not put so many miles on the newer trucks.
“This would come out of the 2014 SPLOST funds allocated for vehicles and equipment,” Camp said. “What’s left in the 2014 SPLOST is $977,414.”
Camp pointed out that most of fire engines in the current fleet are 2008 models and said he’d like to buy newer ones in the future at a clip of every other year to stagger the ages.
“The dilemma we’ve run into is that everything is aging at the same time, so our ladders are getting up in years too,” Camp said. “Those are things we’ll have to look at, and those are also things that are allocated in the 2019 SPLOST. Once that 2019 SPLOST cycle comes, we’ll stay in really good shape.”
When asked about the life expectancy of the vehicle, Camp explained the most fire engines have a about a 10-year shelf life.
“Typically 10 years is what they recommend -- somewhere between eight and ten -- then refurbish the apparatus and put it in reserve for another four or five (years),” Camp said. “But again, a lot of that depends on the use of the apparatus.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase 5-0 and Camp says the new truck will reside permanently at Fire Station 1 in Ringgold.