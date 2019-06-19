La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.