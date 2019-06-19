Catoosa County Solicitor-General Doug Woodruff of Ringgold was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 50,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 8 during the organization’s annual meeting.
Woodruff will continue to serve in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, Post 2 seat on the board, representing Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties.
He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1996. As solicitor-general, he is responsible for the prosecution of all traffic and misdemeanor criminal cases in Catoosa County State Court.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policy-making authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.