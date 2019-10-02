Two people are dead following a domestic dispute that culminated in a murder-suicide Tuesday night, Oct. 1, on Clara Lee Drive in Rossville, police say.
According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, the incident stemmed from a history of domestic issues between 51-year old Sharon Kathleen "Kitty" Kell and 51-year-old David Bryan White, which led to White fatally shooting Kell in her driveway before turning the gun on himself.
Sisk said Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 2) that the couple’s turbulent history included protective orders from the court system and that White had been out of jail on bond.
“The victim and offender had a history of domestic issues with three court orders of protection dating back to at least September 2018,” Sisk said.
Kell first filed for a protective order against White a year ago on Sept. 20, 2018, but filed for dismissal of the order less than a month later.
The second order lasted from Jan. 7 until Feb. 6 this year, and the most recent one was filed Aug. 27. White was arrested on warrants for terroristic threats and second-degree damage to property on Sept. 9, but was subsequently released from jail on bond the same day.
After being out of jail for the past 23 days, White wound up taking Kell’s life and then his own.
According to the incident report, Cpl. Coby Cunningham and a deputy in training were dispatched to Kell’s residence at 191 Clara Lee Drive just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon due to a TPO (Temporary Protective Order) violation with dispatch advising that the offender possibly had a gun.
As the patrol car approached the residence, Cpl. Cunningham says he saw White standing over Kell in the driveway firing his gun at her body, reports show.
Shortly thereafter, backup officers arrived and ultimately found both the victim and the shooter dead.
“Additional officers arrived and approached the victim and found a female and male lying in the driveway deceased with gunshot wounds to their heads,” Cpl. Cunningham stated in his report.
Additional records show that White moved out of the couple’s residence in August after a fight that lead to the aforementioned third TPO.
During that Aug. 26 incident, witnesses at the home told deputies White destroyed property in the home while intoxicated and made threats to kill Kell.
“He was packing his belongings into his truck and began making threats to kill her, stating he was going to slit her throat, and when she comes home he was going to ‘end her’,” a witness told Deputy Aaron Thomas.
Prior to that incident, Kell called police on White for false imprisonment after he allegedly held a gun to her head four different times and wouldn’t let her leave on the night of Jan. 5.
In that incident, Kell claimed White threatened to kill her and shoot police if they showed up, reports show. Kell was eventually able to sneak away the following morning and notify police of the situation.
According to Sisk, not only is a family mourning the loss of a loved one, but the incident also highlights the cyclical nature of domestic violence.
“This is the cycle of family violence that a number of families in our community go through that we need to continue to bring awareness to and offer assistance for every chance we get,” Sisk said. “No one ever really knows what the victim goes through daily. It won’t bring this mother, sister, daughter back, but this is an issue that needs constant discussion, awareness, and action. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”