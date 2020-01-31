Catoosa County officials recently signed off on the qualifying fees and dates for this year’s local election as proposed by the local Board of Elections.
During the Jan. 21 Board of Commissioner’s meeting Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore gave a rundown of the qualifying fees for the county positions that’ll be up for grabs.
“Chairman and commissioners, I’m here to see if you will approve the 2020 qualifying fees,” Moore said. “The qualifying fee is three-percent of the minimum salary of sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, probate judge, tax commissioner, and chief magistrate judge.”
Likewise, Moore explained that some offices are of the standard three-percent variety, but that board has to set one of the fees.
“Qualifying fee for chairman and board of commissioners is three-percent of the base salary under the local act creating the board of commissioners,” Moore explained. “Qualifying fee for coroner is set by the board of commissioners, but not to exceed three-percent of the amount paid to the official in the previous year.”
Moore added that the fee for school board members is actually provided by the school board.
Complete list of qualifying fees for the upcoming election
- Sheriff - $2,270.25
- Probate judge - $1,894.94
- Clerk of Superior Court - $1,894.94
- Tax Commissiner - $1,894.94
- Chief Magistrate - $1,899.94
- Coroner - $415
- Commission Chairman - $360
- County Commissioners (Districts 1 and 3) $240
- Board of Education (at large Districts 1 and 3) $90
“Qualifying for these offices will start March 2 at 9 a.m., and they’ll end at noon on March 6,” Moore said. “Partisan will qualify with their parties and non-partisan will qualify with us at the County Elections Office. The general primary is May 19, 2020, and the general election is Nov. 3, 2020.”
Anyone interested in qualifying for the election can do so at the Freedom Center Voting Precinct located at 5238 Evitt Street behind the Ringgold Depot next to Catoosa County Fire Station 1.