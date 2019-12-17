Catoosa County has agreed to a deal with Ringgold Telephone Co. (RTC) for backup hardware to support its servers, in addition to adding accidental insurance for county volunteers.
During the Dec. 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Manager Alisha Vaughn presented her recommendation for the server backups as an extension to the service already being provided by RTC.
“We’re asking for approval of the contract with RTC for backup hardware,” Vaughn said. “This will be at a one-time fee of $44,433. This will allow the county to back up all of the current and future servers that the county owns to both this backup device as well as to the cloud.”
Vaughn said the backup device will be housed off site at RTC, but still owned by the county.
The purchase will be made with 2009 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds.
Commissioner Jim Cutler confirmed that the county essentially gets two forms of backup in the deal.
“This system basically provides two backups is that right,” Cutler asked.
“That’s correct,” Vaughn replied. “We’ll actually be backing up to this device, which will reside at RTC, and then it will also send a backup to cloud. That way if we had some kind of disaster, which would be terrible, but if it were to wipe out that facility then we would have a backup to pull from from the cloud.”
Commissioners ultimately approved the deal, which is a three-year agreement.
Likewise, commissioners also unanimously approved Chief Financial Officer Carol Roberts’ recommendation to add an accident insurance policy to protect those who volunteer for the county.
Roberts explained that the policy will provide worker’s compensation for roughly 200 volunteers.
The policy is with AIG Insurance for an annual premium of $1,106.
According to Roberts, county volunteers currently have no coverage at all, which prompted the search for a policy to add some security.
“This obviously protects them (volunteers) as well as the county,” Roberts said.