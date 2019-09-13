Catoosa County officials recently approved an engineering agreement for the planned East Nickajack Road project.
During the Sept. 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works director Donald “Buster” Brown discussed the need for repairs along the road, and explained how much work could be involved.
“This is a task order from CTI Engineering for the construction and bidding of services for East Nickajack Road,” Brown said. “CTI would help facilitate (the project) for the amount of $34,000. This will include the bidding preparation, the bidding assistance, construction, administrative, and RPR.”
Brown said the road has been patched repeatedly, but that it might be time to overhaul the road completely.
“East Nickajack is the road in Woodstation that goes over the mountain,” Brown said. “It’s starting to slide off. It’s got like 10 inches of asphalt on it and that’s where it’s just been covered up.”
Brown said the work could include closing down just one lane of the road, but crews might have to close the road completely to do the necessary work.
“We could probably get away with just closing one lane and leaving it open, but if we had to build a road with riprap (rock) we would probably have to close both lanes,” Brown explained.
Brown added that the road has needed work for awhile.
“Buster, how long ago did this road need to be fixed?” Chairman Steven Henry asked.
“A long time ago,” Brown replied.
The engineering agreement will give CTI the opportunity help Brown’s department decide the best course of action for the road.
“They (CTI) are going to help us stabilize. We’ll get us some options and CTI will help us kind of go through and get some cost estimates on which is more cost-efficient and try to get us some times on them,” Brown said.
The board unanimously approved the $34,000 agreement by a 5-0 vote.