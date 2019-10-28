The Catoosa County Board of Education (BOE) and the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners have worked together to create a new homestead exemption to benefit the county’s lower income elderly citizens.
The new exemption will reduce the Catoosa County School District ad valorem taxes for residents who are 65 years or over and whose income does not exceed $30,000 per year. Residents who meet this criteria will see a $40,000 reduction in the assessed value of their home which will reduce or eliminate their school property taxes.
Superintendent Denia Reese said, “The Board of Education understands that some of our elderly citizens have a lot of expenses with medical bills, utility bills, and prescriptions. Some may have lost a spouse and have the added pressure of making ends meet with less income. We were glad to have the opportunity to work with our county commissioners to ease the financial burden for our elderly residents with limited income.”
Every resident who meets the criteria of 65 and over, and income of $30,000 and less, will see a $40,000 reduction in the assessed value of their home. Superintendent Reese added, “Every resident who meets the criteria will see a reduction on their tax bill; furthermore, these individuals whose home has an assessed value of $40,000 or less will not have to pay any school district ad valorem tax.”
The Catoosa County Board of Education and the Catoosa County Commissioners asked Senator Jeff Mullis, and Representatives Dwayne Hill and Steve Tarvin to introduce this bill in the 2019 session of the General Assembly. The bill was approved in the General Assembly, and it will be placed on the ballot for a vote by Catoosa County citizens on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Superintendent Reese said, “This is truly an excellent example of all levels of government working together to benefit our citizens. The Board of Education and the Commissioners agreed to the new homestead exemption, and Senator Mullis, Representative Hill, and Representative Tarvin did what was necessary at the state level to bring the exemption to a local vote.”