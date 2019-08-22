Attendance was hopping at Catoosa County commissioner’s meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 20, with several residents expressing their displeasure with a proposed amendment that would change how the public appearance process will be handled in future meetings.
For years residents have been able to go to the podium and speak their minds about any county topic or concern. Now the Board of Commissioners wants to implement a system by which residents fill out a form in advance at the county office, informing the board of what they’re going to talk about.
While commissioners contend that the adjustment to the process will help them better prepare for meetings and possibly address issues sooner, residents feel the procedural change will hinder their ability to have their voices heard.
Resident Phyllis Williams, who attends and speak her mind during almost every meeting, feels as though the new process is just an extra hurdle.
“I am an advocate for open records, open meetings, and people being allowed to come to public meetings," Williams said. "You all are here to serve the public. I’m not against signing your name, what I’m against is filling out a form.”
The language of the amendment, as presented in the meeting’s agenda packet, states that “any member of the public desiring to speak at a meeting shall be required to complete a public comment request form containing their name and contact information and the topic or topics upon which they desire to comment,” and that “the public comment form must be submitted to the county administration office at an established cutoff date/deadline prior to the regularly scheduled Board of Commissioner’s meeting in order for the member of the public to be eligible for comment at the next available meeting.”
The plan also describes the process as a way to allow staff and commissioners time to investigate any complaint raised, gather information, and respond to or address a complaint or issue, to the extent possible prior to or at the next meeting.
Since the public found out about the proposed amendment, many people have become upset by the proposal, claiming the new process stifles free speech.
“Guys…come on,” resident Wade Cardwell said. “You’re going to want to vote tonight on something that will chill free speech. Remember, you’ve got to face the voters.”
Resident and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Greg Gordy said his biggest issue is how the language seems to force the public’s hand on how they can speak on their concerns.
“My problem with the agenda item as written is that it has the words ‘shall be required’ and ‘must be submitted’,” Gordy said. “If the intent is really to improve communication, then approve a form and allow it to be submitted, but don’t require it.”
County Attorney Chad Young went over the specifics of the new process, which will urge residents to have the requests in the day before the next scheduled meeting.
“As I understand it, the board would like to change it so that that form would need to be submitted by Monday at noon to be on the list to speak the following Tuesday,” Young explained. “For example, if this were in place, the form would be submitted yesterday at noon to speak to tonight with the topic they would like to speak on. The only restrictions on speaking would be profanity, obscenity would be prohibited, threats -- threats would mean something that’s unlawful. A threat to go to the polls and exercise you’re right to vote against a commissioner is not really a threat. It’s something you’re lawfully entitled to.”
Young went on to explain that the proposal from the board is to phase the new process in in order to transition everyone and get people used to it over a six-month time frame.
“In that time frame, no one would be turned away to speak,” Young said. “The clerk will maintain a sign-in sheet and when people get here and want to speak, they can sign in. No one is prohibited from coming into the meeting if you don’t fill out the form. No one will be refused the right to speak during this six-month period no matter what.”
At the end of six months, Young said the board can evaluate and revisit the process to see what type of action to take after that -- whether they want to keep the process and implement it exclusively, or do away with it and revert back to the traditional process if it doesn't work.
Commissioner Jim Cutler reiterated multiple times that residents will still be able to speak without the form while the new process is under a “trial run.”
“I want to make sure everybody understands…this in no way prohibits anybody from getting up to speak,” Cutler said. “If you walk in before six o’clock on Tuesday, you’re more than welcome to speak.”
“The idea is hopefully, if there’s an actual problem, maybe we can address it and have a solution by the meeting time,” Chairman Steven Henry said.
Over the past couple of years, residents Phyllis Williams, Cherise Miller, and George Battersby have expressed their frustration with the fact that commissioners don’t respond directly to comments or questions during the public appearances portion of the agenda.
“We know it’s not a question-and-answer session,” Miller has said on multiple occasions.
Commissioner Jeff Long claims the new process of knowing the concerns in advance will allow him and the board to offer more feedback to residents during the meetings.
“Probably 80 percent of the time people say ‘y’all are just sitting here staring at us’,” Long said. “We want to answer, but you can’t give an answer instantly. This way is to try to help give y’all an answer. We’re not trying to take anyone’s freedom of speech away. You’re still going to have the same thing. It's just a process that has to be done to try to get answers for the people without having to wait two or three weeks or whatever.”
After several residents expressed their concerns regarding the matter, the board’s two newest commissioners, Chuck Harris and Charlie Stephens, offered their differing views on the proposal.
“I can’t possibly see what is wrong with the system we’re proposing where you can fill out a form and try to get your issues corrected,” Harris said. “You can come and talk if you want, or if you don’t want (to), you don’t come. Otherwise, nothing changes. If you want to come and get up and speak about anything you want to speak about, you have that option too. I don’t honestly see how this does anything but expand the ability (to voice concerns). I don’t want to see anybody’s voice quieted.”
Stephens said he sees the value in learning of concerns in advance, but doesn’t support a process that hinders a resident’s ability to be heard.
“If they want to fill out the form, that’s great. It’s going to give us the opportunity to address problems and maybe you don’t even have to come in here. It’ll be fixed,” Stephens said. “There have been times where someone has contacted one of us and we’ve got it corrected before they came in, which is a great thing. But I still feel like, as a citizen and a commissioner, I feel like we owe it to you (residents) to have that opportunity to come in if you like.”
Ultimately, after a long discussion, the board approved the policy amendment by a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Stephens as the lone “no.”
After the meeting, resident Marty Wilbanks said he was disappointed with commissioners approving a new policy that he feels will deter residents from speaking out.
“It just seems like they’re trying to make it harder for people to get up there and talk,” Wilbanks said. “I guess they figure the more hoops there are, the less people will want get up there and say what’s on their mind.”
The next regularly scheduled Catoosa County Board of Commissioner’s meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. Any residents planning on speaking during the appearances portion of that meeting's agenda can fill out the request form at the county office on Lafayette Street prior to the meeting.