Catoosa County officials have signed off on the annual contract agreement with the Public Defender’s Office, which serves Catoosa, Walker, Dade and Chattooga counties in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.
During the Dec. 3 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Lead Public Defender David Dunn requested approval of the annual contract and explained the financial obstacles his office has faced from a budged reduction imposed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“I’m here tonight to request approval of our annual operating contract. The contract is essentially unchanged from what we’ve had the last 15 years,” Dunn said. “The budget, which is incorporated, you’ve already approved that. It’s the budget I submitted back in the summer. We’ve been able to pretty much hold the line on the budget this year with a small increase.”
As for the budget cutbacks by the state, Dunn explained that his office has had to participate in furloughs for employees.
“As most of you know, Governor Kemp unilaterally announced a four-percent budget reduction for executive branch agencies of which we are one,” Dunn said. “The only way we were able to meet this was through furloughs. We had furloughs in October, and then I had one of my staff leave, probably as a direct result of this whole situation. Since that was a stated-funded employee, I can use that money to not have to furlough anybody else for the rest of the year. We haven’t had to take anymore furloughs, and then a couple of weeks ago the Governor’s Office told us we don’t need to furlough anymore.”
With the furloughs ceased, at least for the time being, Dunn said he has the opportunity to fill the vacancy created by the departure of the aforementioned staff member.
“I’m now allowed to fill that position that is vacant and I’m looking for someone to hire, so if you know of any good, hungry young lawyers looking for a job, I’m ready to hire another APD (assistant public defender),” Dunn said.
Each year, the Public Defender’s Office has a budget of roughly $1.5 million. The majority of the funding, roughly $735,000, is provided by the state while the remainder is split between the four counties in the judicial court circuit: Walker, Catoosa, Dade, and Chattooga.