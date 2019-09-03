Catoosa County officials have approved funding for a road-striping project at a fraction of the cost thanks to a federal funding program.
During the Aug. 20 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works Projects Inspector Jeremy Bryson explained the grant process and how much money the county will save on the project.
“A couple of months ago we applied for a grant through the MPO -- the Chattanooga Metropolitan Organization that we’re a part of that we have received a bunch of federal funds for over the past several years,” Bryson said. “Today we are asking for a match of $48,158.62 for a striping project that’s going to be for 13 locations.”
Bryson says the striping will cap off roads that were recently paved.
“We’re going to be basically going back to the roads that we’ve recently paved with that money and putting down thermal-plastic striping where we currently have paint on them now,” Bryson said. “GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) is administrating the project and put it out for bid, so to move forward with the project, we would need the matching funds of $48,158.62.”
Bryson explained that the total cost of the project is $240,793.09, but that the deal requires a 20-percent match.
The board unanimously approved the funding by a 5-0 vote, and Bryson pointed out how much actual roadway will be striped as a result of the project.
“We’re looking at doing about 37 center line miles of road on this,” Bryson said.