Catoosa County has received a safety grant and plans to use the money to install automated external defibrillator (AED) units in various county buildings as a safety measure for the future.
During the Aug. 6 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, ACCG Insurance Marketing and Field Service Representative Joe Dan Thompson explained the county’s history with the company’s worker’s compensation program and presented commissioners a funds dividend.
“We give a dividend back to back to our members. We’ve been doing that since 1985,” Thompson said.
To date, Thompson said, those dividends have exceeded $82 million.
“Catoosa County has been in the program since 1989 and you’ve received dividend every year since 1996 totaling $915,721, and that’s in the form of a premium credit on the worker’s compensation coverage,” Thompson said.
In March, Thompson said, the company did a $6 million dividend, which includes cash and safety grants.
“This year, your special dividend for 2019 was $54,458,” Thompson said. “As far as the safety grant, the county was eligible for a $7,500 grant.
After the application was filled out and applied for by Catoosa County Human Resources generalist Marie Barbee, the application was processed, and ultimately returned the grant award for $7,475.
During the meeting, Thompson also presented commissioners and County Manager Alisha Vaughn with a ceremonial “big check,” and congratulated officials on their years of involvement with the program.