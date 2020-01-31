Catoosa County has agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Park Service regarding fire aid for the Chickamauga Battlefield.
During the Jan. 21 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Chad Young explained the MOU and how it will impact the way fire safety needs are addressed for the historic park moving forward.
“This is an MOU provided by the National Park Service for Chickamauga, and Chattanooga National Military Park,” Young said. “It’s essentially a mutual aid agreement between them and our fire department that allows us on areas that border the park. They would use their resources to assist us in a fire event in that area, and we agree to provide mutual aid and use our resources under their direction to assist them if a fire broke out in the park.”
Young says the MOU is a five-year agreement that will benefit both sides resource wise.
“As I understand it, it gives us some access to some additional resources of the federal government that we don’t have in that area,” Young said. “With this MOU, there’s no money that would change hands, and it would be valid through Jan. 31, 2025.”
Commissioners approved the MOU with a unanimous 5-0 vote.