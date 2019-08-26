Catoosa County commissioners recently issued two proclamations recognizing September as awareness month for both suicide and literacy.
During the Aug. 20 Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty introduced both proclamations and discussed the impact each initiative has on the community.
“Suicide is a major health issue that requires vigilant attention and preventive action with 17 deaths by suicide recorded in Catoosa County during 2016, and 13 deaths in 2017,” Patty said. “Each death by suicide directly impacts numerous family members, friends, and loved ones and by extension the entire community.”
Per the proclamation, Patty also pointed out that September is recognized across the United States as Suicide Prevention Month and explained that suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and second leading cause of death for people ages 15-24.
“Catoosa County is committed to ensuring that those in need have access to services by healthcare providers trained in the best practices to reduce suicide risk and reduce the stigma associate with using behavioral health treatment,” Patty said.
Accepting the proclamation were Catoosa County Coroner Vanita Hullender and Coleen Crawford with the county’s Family Mental Health promotion.
“This year, I’ve already worked about 11 suicides and we had three last week,” Hullender said. “Last year, we had over 20 suicides.”
Literacy
As for the literacy proclamation, Patty presented it to Shirley Smith, director of the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy organization, which helps citizens through literacy to become productive contributors to our community in order to provide existing and future employers of Catoosa County with a literate, productive workforce.
“Thank you gentlemen again for what you do and for the many years that you’ve been doing it,” Smith said.
The organization provides GED instruction, computer classes, and reading programs at no charge to Catoosa County residents, which also includes Catoosa County Citizens for Literacy footing the bill for the $160 GED testing fee for residents who enroll in 12 hours of classes. Additional support includes providing free childcare and transportation to the Learning Center on the Benton Place campus for those residents who participate.
“We have a learning center here in Catoosa County that will help you get your education and get you a job too, and it won’t cost you anything,” Smith said.