The Catoosa County Sheriff Office will participate in a month-long concentrated patrol effort throughout July focused on Georgia's hands-free law.
Sheriff Gary Sisk said his office will begin one month of concentrated patrol efforts Monday, July 1, in an attempt to make the county's roadways safer.
“We are still seeing a number of people not obeying the hands-free law in Georgia. And with Tennessee’s law going into effect July 1, now is a good time to remind everyone operating a motor vehicle on the roadways in Georgia about the law already in effect,” Sheriff Sisk said.
During the month, additional deputies will be assigned different days and times to hold concentrated patrols throughout the county to identify distracted driving, speeding and impaired driving, as well as all other violations of law.
Sisk says the plan is in correlation with the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety 100 Days of Summer HEAT (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) campaign designed to reduce fatal crash counts during Georgia’s deadly holiday driving period from Memorial Day through Labor Day.