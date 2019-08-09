Authorities are looking for a man who has allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from elderly residents through an insurance scam tied to a local funeral home, police say.
On Friday afternoon, Aug. 9, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk called a news conference to fill the media and public in on the investigation involving insurance agent Kevin Miles.
According to Sisk, the 41-year-old Miles is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from multiple victims over the past couple of years.
“We are currently seeking Kevin Miles, a locally contracted insurance agent, for felony warrants of theft by deception and financial exploitation of an elderly person,” Sisk said. “We have four confirmed victims and approximately 28 more victims we are still investigating at this time with an estimated value over $75,000.”
Sisk said Miles has been an independent contractor with Atlantic Coast Insurance Co. working out of Wilson Funeral Home to sell funeral pre-arrangements through Atlantic Coast Life, which is based in Charleston, S.C. Sisk said the pre-arrangement agreements went on from June 2017 to July 2019.
Wilson Funeral Home has chapels in Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold, Chickamauga, and LaFayette, all in Georgia.
Sisk says Miles would receive payment in full for the policies, but would keep the money for his own use and send the insurance company a policy for monthly payments with his address. “Evidence shows he possibly made some payments but stopped and the accounts are delinquent," Sisk said.
Leroy Wilson, president of Wilson Funeral Home, issued a statement Friday, Aug. 9, acknowledging the situation.
“Wilson Funeral Homes has been actively cooperating with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office since the time it first learned of this matter, and rest assured that Wilson Funeral Homes will continue to conduct its business as it always has -- with honesty and integrity,” Wilson said via a press release.
In addition to Miles now being a wanted fugitive, Sisk said, detectives are still trying to determine how many other potential victims may be out in the community.
“If you purchased a funeral pre-arrangement insurance policy from Kevin Miles through Atlantic Coastal Life Insurance of Charleston, S.C., between June 2017 and July 2019, you need to contact Atlantic Coastal Life Insurance and confirm your policy is in good standing,” Sisk said. “If it is not, we ask that you contact Detective Tim Busby of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706-935-2424.”