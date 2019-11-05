Catoosa County officials have approved the purchase of a new SUV for Economic Development Authority Director Keith Barclift, and did so despite public criticism from one of the county's most vocal residents.
During the Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Oct. 15, resident George Battersby spoke out about the pending purchase during the public appearances portion of the night’s agenda before the proposal was approved.
“Mr. Barclift was hired under a dark cloud through an arrangement with Sen. Jeff Mullis and you all, and not through the usual channels. His job was never posted on the website,” Battersby said.
As was pointed out by multiple residents at the time of his hire in April, Barclift was hired in at almost double the salary of his predecessor, a point that Battersby took the time to reiterate.
“He (Barclift) got a $25,000 plus expenses raise, and now you want him to have a $30,000 Ford Explorer without proving himself in his job,” Battersby said. “Usually you have to prove yourself before you get something.”
While Battersby continued to voice his concerns, Chairman Steven Henry struck his gavel and interrupted what he deemed to be undue criticism.
“All automobiles don’t cost $30,000,” Battersby said. “Why he has to have one with a four-wheel drive ...
“One thing,” Henry interrupted. “We want to not pick on our staff. You can pick on us, but they are hired positions and you’re not going to call them out.”
Battersby has been a permanent fixture at meetings over the past couple of years, and has never been shy about voicing his displeasure with certain purchases and decision-making, which seemed to contribute to Henry’s interruption. In fact, Battersby and fellow meeting-goers Phyllis Williiams and Cherise Miller were all vocal in February when the board approved the purchase of a $41,000 SUV for County Manager Alisha Vaughn.
After some back and forth that included Battersby criticizing Henry’s temper and Henry accusing Battersby of constantly being disrespectful when he speaks, Henry asked Battersby to take a seat.
“You’re disrespectful sir,” Henry said. “Our employees deserve better than how you treat them. Please have a seat.”
After sitting down, Henry heard Battersby continue to chirp from the audience and issued an ultimatum.
“One more time, and I’m going to ask you to leave the building,” Henry said.
“You’d love that, wouldn’t you?” Battersby replied.
“No sir, I would love for you to sit there and be respectful to everyone here. Try that,” Henry concluded.
When the actual purchase of the vehicle came up on the agenda, Barclift explained the bid process and presented a recommendation.
“We have a proposed award for a county vehicle to Prater Ford for a 2020 Ford four-wheel drive Explorer,” Barclift said. “Invitation to bid was sent out Sept. 11. Bids were opened Sept. 24, 2019, and two dealers sent in three bids. The bid that was chosen was for an alternate vehicle with essentially the same specs but with a faster delivery time in the amount of $29,304.70.”
As for the vehicle being four-wheel drive, Barclift said the unpredictable terrain of some sites makes the feature a necessity.
“Basically, the requirements I asked for were four-wheel drive for the purposes of taking people on undeveloped sites or sites in the county that might not have paving on them,” Barclift explained. “Sometimes if it rains, we need to be able to do that; bluetooth so I can talk when driving; third row seating so if we can have up to five or six more people come in to take a look at a sight; and then floor liners so that we don’t have to replace the mats if they get muddy.”
When it came time to vote on the matter, the purchase was narrowly approved by a 3-2 vote, with Henry, Jim Cutler, and Jeff Long voting "yes" while Charlie Stephens and Chuck Harris voted "no."
After all business was completed for the evening, Henry said he wants to change the way public appearances are handled moving forward.
“We have a form people fill out when they want to speak. Next month there will be an item attached to it with the rules and procedures of how to conduct yourself in a meeting and how to talk to other people,” Henry said. “You will sign the form accepting the fact that you read it and that you agree to go by the rules. That’s how we’re going to conduct this meeting. If we can’t conduct this meeting, you get two warnings and if that doesn’t work, we have an officer here that will be more than happy to help everyone out. That’s the way we’re going to run things.”