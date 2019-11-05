Catoosa County officials have approved a construction contract to install new roofing at the library and health department on the Benton Place campus.
According to Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown, the two renovations were bid out as one combined project.
“This is a proposed award for the health department and library roof replacement,” Brown said. “Bids were opened on Sept. 26 and the county received five bids. We evaluated each one, and the contractor being most responsible was a bid from JDH Company from Chattanooga, Tenn. in the amount of $89,000."
Brown explained that the work to replace the health department roof will cost more than that of the library.
“It was $66,000 for the health department, and then $23,000 for the library,” Brown explained. “The health department has never had a new roof, and I believe that building was built late 1990s. This summer when they got up there and had to work on the air conditioner, it created a leak – it’s much needed.
Commissioners unanimously approved the bid by way of a 5-0 vote.
After the vote, Brown said the Colonnade building was also looked at, but it was determined that a couple of spots there could be patched without a full replacement.
“We’re probably looking at four or five years out on the Colonnade,” Brown said. “That’s going to be one that’s coming up in the future.”