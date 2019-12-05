Catoosa County officials have approved holiday bonuses for full-time employees at a clip of $200 each.
During the Nov. 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Chief Financial Officer Carol Roberts presented the recommendation for bonuses to the board and pointed out that it’s an annual expenditure the county considers.
“I’m bringing to you a proposed approval of the holiday bonus,” Roberts said. “I’m not sure for how long this has been going on, but I know for a long time the commissioners have been kind to the staff and allowed them to receive a $200 bonus around Christmas time.”
Roberts explained that newer employees wouldn’t be eligible for the full bonus, but would still receive a portion of it.
“It’s taxable, it comes out in a special check run, so for any full-time employees that have been here for at least a year, they’ll get $200,” Roberts said. “If they’ve been here less than a year, then it’s prorated, basically on a quarterly basis. Right now we have it estimated to cost the county about $67,000. I’m presenting to this to you in hopes that you approve the bonus be paid out this year.”
When Commissioner Charlie Stephens asked how the bonuses would impact the county’s finances, Roberts explained that it was a budgeted item.
“It actually will come out of the contingency, so it’s budgeted But it’s inside contingency,” Roberts said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the bonuses, which are expected to be paid out in early December.