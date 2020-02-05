Catoosa County officials recently reached an agreement with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to police illegal hunting, and appointed a vice chairman for the year.
During the Jan. 21 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Manager Alisha Vaughn explained an affidavit between the county and the DNR that will allow the two sides to monitor who is legally hunting on county land.
“This is the proposed approval of affidavit between Catoosa County and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources regarding hunting and fishing on county property,” Vaughn said. “So basically, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is asking us to list anyone that is allowed to hunt, and this gives them the ability to come on our property and enforce or do something about anybody who is illegally hunting (or fishing).”
Before a vote on the matter was taken, Vaughn did explain one exception -- an instance where a trapper would be listed due to an ongoing beaver problem.
“And we are adding that one trapper, right,” Chairman Steven Henry asked.
“Right,” Vaughn replied. “We do have that one vendor we will add to this list. Basically, we have an issue with beavers, I understand, at the landfill,” Vaughn explained. “We will list that vendor as somebody who can do that on our property and that won’t be a problem.”
The board approved the affidavit with a 5-0 vote, and also took the time to appoint District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens as vice-chairman for 2020.
Stephens will be tasked with filling in and running the meetings if Chairman Henry is absent.