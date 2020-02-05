La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.