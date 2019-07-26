If you’ve ever thought about running for local office, now is the time to get your game plan on. There are seven seats coming up for grabs in Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe city government this year. Both cities will be voting for mayor. Ringgold will be voting for three council members and Fort Oglethorpe for two.
That’s just the beginning. It’s probably not too early to be thinking about the positions that will open up in 2020 -- three county commission seats (including chairman of the board), the positions of probate judge, superior court clerk, sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, chief magistrate, and three school board positions.
What steps must one take in order to run for office? First, says Tonya Moore, director of elections and voter registration in Catoosa, it’s a good idea to swing by the elections office in Ringgold and pick up a qualifying package. You’ll need to understand laws about qualifying, fundraising and running a campaign.
Moore says the qualifying packet can be emailed to candidates and her office is working on getting it online, but “we like candidates to pick it up in person so we can help them understand it.”
To become an official candidate, one must “qualify,” which involves registering as a candidate and paying a qualifying fee. But campaigning can begin before qualifying as long as a candidate is following the rules laid out in their packet.
Fort Oglethorpe resident Lynn Long has served as Catoosa County chairman, as a Fort Oglethorpe councilman and as Fort Oglethorpe mayor. Long says his political days are done but he has some tips for those who are just getting started as candidates.
“One of the best pieces of advice I ever got,” says Long, “was from a professor in an advertising class I took years ago. He said signs should be red and yellow. They’re highly visible from a long way off and they’re so ugly you can’t forget them.”
Long also recommends going door to door to meet people, campaigning with a family member, being sincere and open and smiling a lot. “And say what you mean and mean what you say,” he says.
Here are a few more tips from people who have run for office or have worked with elected officials.
- Do your homework. Don’t run for an office you know little about. Go to public meetings (council, commission, boards) or at least watch them online, read agendas, learn how the political process works.
- Become a good listener. People want to be heard as much or more than they want to hear what you have to say.
- If you bash your opponent, at least make sure what you’re saying is true. But, say some, trying to make your opponent look bad to make yourself look good is a poor idea.
- If you’re claiming there’s a problem in the city or county, make sure you understand it and can speak intelligently about it.
- Have someone with good writing skills produce or edit your literature. Not everyone will notice mistakes, but the most important might.
Finally, says Long, enjoy the process. “Life should be fun. You may not win, but you’ll make good friends and that could help you next time around.”