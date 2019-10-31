With city elections just days away, a Ringgold mayoral candidate is questioning the incumbent’s process of using initial funding to create a fundraising effort.
During the Oct. 28 City Council meeting Monday night, candidate Paul Lee used the public comments portion of the meeting’s agenda to question Mayor Nick Millwood about how money is handled within the Catoosa County Veteran’s Flag Committee Fund.
The fund, which is used to purchase and erect flags and wooded crosses throughout town for deceased veterans of Catoosa County twice a year, is a non-profit organization that was initially created by long-time former Mayor Joe Barger.
During his five-minute opportunity to speak, Lee accused Millwood of “taking money from the fund,” an accusation that Millwood denied and explained.
“I’m a donator of that (the fund). Every year I donate to that non-profit organization,” Lee said. “I just feel like, you know, this is something I donate to as a citizen and I got relatives that them flags are flying for and I give my donations myself. I learned this year, this past week, mayor, that you took some of the money out of this non-profit organization and used it to buy shirts. I feel that is very unethical.”
“It’s for a 5k race that raises money for the flag fund,” Millwood replied.
Lee said Millwood’s use of flag funds was brought to his attention by a volunteer who helps with the effort.
“It’s a non-profit organization and now I don’t feel like I want to give money to it anymore because of this,” Lee said. “It seems very unethical. And as a mayor in your position, this is just something that I don’t approve of as a citizen.”
Millwood explained to Lee and those in attendance that he has used money from the fund to purchase needed supplies for a 5K Color Run event that works as a fundraiser for the flag fund overall.
“Well, annually, I have a 5k race that I run for raising money for the flag fund,” Millwood said. “Each year I purchase powder and T-shirts, and that raised about $1,500 to $2,000 for the flag fund. I guess, the last race that I had, we got rained out. But last year, because I got rained out, it (the fundraising profits) did come up a little short.”
Millwood said he also added a “challenge the Mayor” ping-pong event earlier this year as a fundraiser since the last color run 5K was rained out
“I had a ping-pong event where I tried to make up some of that money and I almost got it all made up,”
As for the supplies that were purchased and went unused, Millwood explained that they were just a few feet away in his office.
“I still have all the T-shirts and all the powder. We’ll go into my office and you can see it. So, I don’t have to make that purchase for my next race and it’ll be all profit,” Millwood said. “But yeah, I make a lot of money each year for that race and last year I was just a little short, but I have all those supplies now, so it’ll be all profit for this next race and I’m looking forward to that.”
After Millwood’s explanation, Lee said he was still confused about the arrangement. He also claimed former Mayor Barger was upset over the issue.
“I don’t understand how you was able to get the money,” Lee said.
“Each year I use the money from the flag fund to make those purchases and it’s always been a profit. But again, being rained out last year, it came up a little short,” Millwood replied. “But, I still have all of those assets. My next race is going to be all profit.”
During the exchange, Lee criticized that using flag funds to potentially make more through a fundraiser is a risky venture.
“Do ... citizens know that you can use this money to like invest?” Lee asked. “When I give money to a fund like the flag fund, I expect all that money to go to a fund, not to be invested in something to see if you can make money. As a promoter, when I invest in something, we’re taking a chance, a gamble. But this money isn’t for that. It should be for the flag fund as people raise money for it, not to take money out to invest in something else and hopefully it makes a profit.”
Millwood assured Lee and the audience that he does not use directly donated funds to purchase the necessary equipment for the races, but that he instead brings in sponsors and sponsorship money for the event, and subsequently uses that money to purchase the color powder and T-shirts.
Millwood also addressed Lee’s claim that Mayor Barger was upset by the ordeal.
“I went and talked to Joe (Barger) right after that and his comment to me was, ‘you have to be careful because there are people who going to try to use this against you. I know that you’re raising money for the flag fund’,” Millwood recalled. “He appreciates what I do raising money for the flag fund. He said in order to protect me from I don’t know, liability, accusations. However you want to put it, that he would control the purchasing for the flag fund. And so, I’ll just go through him to do that (from now on), and I don’t have a problem with that.”
When the sponsorships were brought up, Lee wasn’t satisfied the with explanation
“Why ain’t the sponsor paying for it?” Lee asked.
“They do,” Millwood replied. “They put the money into the flag fund, and I use that money to purchase the supplies.”
The next day, Millwood said he went to the city’s finance director and pulled the numbers on how much money the three race events have brought in via sponsorships and profits during the three years they have taken place. Donations and sponsorships for the event have totaled $3,744, with $1,280 worth of registration fees for runners, $2,032 in expenses (powder, shirts, etc.), which equates to a net income of $2,993. (Read Millwood's Facebook post on the matter.)
After the meeting, Millwood said he believes the accusation of “taking money from the flag fund” to be a campaign tactic a week ahead of Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
“Paul is desperate to find anything he can to try to win the election,” Millwood said via text message. “This is a person that got disqualified from the last election for claiming someone else’s address and who’s currently under investigation by the state elections board for buying votes. For him to accuse me of being unethical is laughable. I have only worked hard to earn money for our flag fund, and that’s exactly what I have done. The records are there for anyone to see how much money I have brought in, and I’m proud of that work. If you’re reading this article, please consider donating at City Hall to help continue a great tradition in our city. It’s a shame that the event is being used now to try to score a cheap political shot.”
Millwood, Lee, and Tony Hullender are the three candidates vying for the seat of Ringgold mayor, which will be decided Tuesday, Nov. 5.