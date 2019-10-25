Brian Hart will run next year for the District 3 seat on the Walker County Board of Commissioners.
Hart, who operates a cattle farm in Villanow, said he is seeking the office so that he can give back to the community where he was raised.
Hart has lived in Walker County since his family to Walker County in 1978, with the exception of his deployment.
Hart served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the Corps of Engineers for more than 30 years, retiring in 2015 with the rank of command sergeant major. He was deployed three times to Iraq and also served in Central America.
During this same time, he was also employed as construction superintendent for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority and building inspector for the city of Dalton. He retired from that position in 2018.
A 1985 graduate of LaFayette High School and 1988 graduate of Southern Polytechnic State University, he currently serves as a supervisor on the Coosa River Conservation District board.
He and his wife, Patty, are members of First United Methodist Church of LaFayette.
Mrs. Hart is director of economic development at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. The couple have two sons.